KY 687 reduced to one lane Monday

A portion of KY 687 at mile points 12-13 in Clay County will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday, April 17, and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, April 18. The lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and is necessary to allow District 11 crews to perform slide and shoulder break repairs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.