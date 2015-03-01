KYTC offers scholarships

By

Continuing one of the Commonwealth’s most attractive postsecondary education opportunities, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. Interested students must apply by Thursday February 1. As many as 20 competitive civil engineering scholarships will be awarded for students to attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University or Kentucky State University. In addition to gaining tuition assistance, scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to work during the summers and are guaranteed post-graduation employment.

“As a former KYTC scholarship recipient, I benefited from this program, which launched my career in transportation – now spanning 27 years,” said KYTC State Highway Engineer Patty Dunaway. “I spent my college summers gaining invaluable hands-on experience in two highway districts while earning a degree from the University of Kentucky. The Cabinet is invested in equipping the future workforce of Kentucky, and I am an example of the meaningful impact this program can have in a person’s life.”

Freshmen and sophomores receive $6,200 per semester, while juniors and seniors receive $6,600 per semester, to complete a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Students agree to work one year for KYTC for each year of scholarship assistance.

Complete information is available at:

http://transportation.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Civil-Engineering-Scholarship.aspx.

Additionally, KYTC and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) teamed to develop an associate degree program in civil engineering technology at two campuses – Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington and Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg.

The Cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships for participating students, who can choose to attend either campus. Each scholarship student will receive $3,000 per semester plus the opportunity of a summer job and full-time placement with KYTC upon graduation.

As with the civil engineering scholarship program, the technology scholarship program requires students who receive civil engineering technology scholarships to complete one year of work with KYTC for each year of school.

Complete information on the civil engineering technology program is at

http://transportation.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Civil-Engineering-Technology-Scholarship.aspx.

Scholarship recipients will be notified in April.

For more information about either program, contact Cherie Mertz, scholarship coordinator, at Cherie.Mertz@ky.gov or 502-782-4794.