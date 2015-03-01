Lady Tigers fall in 13th Region opener

By

After being down by 20 points in the third quarter, it looked like the Lady Tigers were headed to a blow-out loss in the opening round of the 13th region tournament Wednesday night. By the end of the fourth quarter they had cut the lead to four, but there just wasn’t enough time to maintain the comeback as Harlan escaped with a 47-44 win and advances to the region semi-finals to face South Laurel Friday at The Arena in Corbin.

Clay’s defense held Harlan star guard Jordan Brock in check limiting her to 20 points as she had 13 in the first half.

Kaylee Mathis led the Lady Tigers with 25 points. Summer Parker added eight points and 11 rebounds, Taylor Asher seven and Shelby Phillips two.