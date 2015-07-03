Lady Tigers kick-off 13th region tourney tonight

By

The Clay County Lady Tigers will tip-off the 13th Region Tournament tonight vs. the Harlan Lady Green Dragons at 7:30 p.m. at The Arena in Corbin.

If one team in the region has been a thorn the Lady Tigers side over the last several years its been the Lady Green Dragons. Harlan has won five of their last seven matchups against Clay including a season-opening 63-46 win in the first game of the season this year.

Lady Tiger coach James “Ivy” Burchell says it seems his team is locked at the hips with Harlan as of late.

“We’ve played them two out of the last three years in the 13th region tournament,” he said. “Last year we played Harlan County. The two years prior it was Harlan.”

The Lady Tigers lost their two previous matchups in the tournament against Harlan.

Jordan Brock, a candidate for Miss Basketball and Division I signee, leads the Lady Green Dragons and averages over 25 ppg. To win this matchup, they’ve got to limit her scoring.

“She’s just a tremendous player,” Burchell said. “Best in the region the last two seasons. She can just do so much with the basketball. Stopping her will be a real test for our defense.”

Clay County vs. Harlan

Girls 13th Region Tournament 1st Round

Tuesday, 2/28—7:30 p.m.

Corbin, KY (The Arena)

Clay County (20-11)

Head Coach: James Burchell

Key Players: #23 Kaylee Mathis (Fr., G, 21.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 50% FG, 82% FT, District P-o-Y), #20 Summer Parker (Soph., F, 10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 72% FG, all-district), #3 Taylor Asher (8th, G, 10.3 ppg, 76% FT,), #5 Shelby Phillips (Soph., G, 9.8 ppg, 3.0 3ptFG/g, 40% 3ptFG, ), #12 Kimberlyn Mills (Soph., G, 4.5 ppg).

Points Per Game/Against: 61.5-49.6

Team Field Goal %: 48.3%

Team 3pt Field Goal%: 37.9%

Team 3pt FG/g: 8.1

Team Free Throw %: 72.6%

How They Got Here: 49th district champion (d. Oneida Baptist 64-27, d. North Laurel 33-29)

Record vs. Tournament Field: 3-5 (2-1 vs. North Laurel, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 0-1 vs. Corbin, 0-1 vs. Harlan, 0-1 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel).

Current Streak: Won 4

Last Ten Games: 7-3

Sweet 16 Appearances: 18

All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 77-20 (most recent titles were four straight from 2009 to 2012).

Meetings the Past Three Seasons: 12/5/16 at CC: HHS 60-58 in OT, 12/7/15 at HHS: HHS 64-38, 1/8/15 at Perry Central: CC 43-41, 3/7/15 at the Arena: HHS 50-45.

Harlan (24-8)

Head Coach: Derrick Akal

Key Players: #00 Jordan Brock (25.3 ppg, 3.8 3ptFG/g, 89% FT, district P-o-Y, Miss Basketball finalist), #31 McKenzie King (13.5 ppg, 79% FT, all-district), #3 Noah Canady (6.2 ppg, District Newcomer of the Year), #22 Taylor Simpson (5.0 ppg, 77% FT), #23 Brandi Haywood (2.9 ppg).

Points Per Game/Against: 56.4-48.0

Team Field Goal %: 37.7%

Team 3pt Field Goal%: 31.3%

Team 3pt FG/g: 8.5

Team Free Throw %: 79.7%

How They Got Here: 52nd district runner-up (d. Bell County 62-42, l.Harlan County 72-81).

Record vs. Tournament Field: 7-5 (2-0 vs. Knox Central, 2-0 vs. Lynn Camp, 1-0 vs. Clay County, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-1 vs. South Laurel, 0-3 vs. Harlan County).

Current Streak: Lost 1

Last Ten Games: 7-3

Sweet 16 Appearances: 4

All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 19-17 (defending champion).