The Christian Lamb Story

By

Christian Lamb, 21, began selling drugs as soon as he got his driver’s license. Lamb grew up in Richmond, Kentucky, but said the drug scourge reached far beyond his hometown. Lamb wasn’t partial to one drug. He abused meth, anti-anxiety pills and heroin – shooting up and sharing syringes. The needle brought hepatitis C. And the drug life brought jail time and court dates – and a judge who insisted he get treatment. Lamb wound up at Chad’s Hope, a faith-based recovery center in Manchester where he said he was born again. Now his faith and lessons on ways to stay sober give him a new future.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

For a link to his story and more go to:

https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/2017/12/14/eastern-kentucky-four-men-suffered-addiction-disease-and-newfound-hope/867758001