Lambert to Run for Supreme Court

Judge Debra Hembree Lambert of the Kentucky Court of Appeals is filing her letter of intent to run for the Kentucky Supreme Court, 3rd Supreme Court District. The Supreme Court Justices serve statewide, but are elected from regional districts. The 3rd Supreme Court District consists of 27 counties: Adair, Bell, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Estill, Garrard, Green, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Lincoln, McCreary, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne and Whitley.

Judge Lambert was elected to the Kentucky Court of Appeals from the same district in November, 2014. A native of Bell County, Kentucky, Judge Lambert practiced law in Rockcastle County, Kentucky prior to being appointed by Governor Paul E. Patton as the first Family Court Judge in Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle Counties. She was then elected and served on the Family Court bench from 1999 until 2006. Following her time as Family Court Judge, she returned to private practice until her election to the Kentucky Court of Appeals. Previously, Judge Lambert served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and as City Attorney for the City of Mount Vernon.

As she began developing the new family court, Judge Lambert volunteered to work directly with middle schools in her three counties. Judge Lambert established a truancy prevention program called “Whatever it Takes”. This program was a strength-based program meant to encourage attendance and achievement, building on the individual student’s own skills. Judge Lambert brought the first drug courts to her Circuit, both a Family Drug Court and a Juvenile Drug Court. The National Association of Drug Court Professionals recognized Judge Lambert in 2002 by inducting her into the Stanley M. Goldstein Drug Court Hall of Fame. She is only one of three Kentuckians so honored.

“My work as a lawyer, prosecutor, trial judge, and now Court of Appeals judge makes me uniquely qualified to serve the people of the Commonwealth. I grew up modestly and learned to work hard. That work ethic has served me well in my career. The Kentucky Supreme Court gets the final say-so regarding our state laws in most all circumstances. Their rulings shape our everyday lives, both in our homes and businesses. The work is sometimes somber and often difficult, but I am a serious minded, constitutional conservative– with respect for all branches of government– and if elected, will faithfully and impartially execute my duties to the people of this Commonwealth.”

Judge Lambert graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1983, with distinction, and from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1989, in the top 25% of her graduating class. She is the mother of two adult sons, Joseph Patrick Lambert and John Ryan Lambert.