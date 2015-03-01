Largemouth Bass Removal Set for Jackson County’s Beulah Lake

By

The Fisheries Division of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources plans to remove smaller largemouth bass from Beulah Lake, also known as Tyner Lake, in Jackson County to improve the quality of bass in the lake. The removed bass will be released into the ponds on the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The Engineering Division of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will install a courtesy dock on Beulah Lake this fall.

“This will give anglers a more desirable bass fishing experience on Beulah Lake,” said John Williams, Southeastern Fisheries District biologist for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “You have a ton of little largemouth bass and a very small number of huge largemouth bass. Most of the bass are 10 – 11 inches long and skinny. We are trying to thin them out a little bit to make room for the remaining bass to grow.”

The Jackson County Water Association is working with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to improve the fishing in the lake.

“The Jackson County Water Association has been a great partner to help better the fish populations in Beulah Lake,” Williams said. “We sunk some habitat earlier this spring and hinge cut some shoreline trees to provide more fish habitat.”

Williams reminds anglers that the newly acquired Rockcastle River WMA remains closed to public use until the completion of needed improvements for public access.