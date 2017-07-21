Larry Shepherd Obit

By

Larry Shepherd 63 died Thursday

Funeral Saturday 6 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Visitation after 4 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Larry Shepherd, age 63 of Burning Springs, departed this life on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Stanford, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, July 14, 1954 in Manchester to Etta Shepherd Robinson.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Kay Reese Shepherd, his daughter: Marietta Fultz and her husband Elmer, his son: Larry Michael Shepherd and his wife Jessica, his grandchildren: Trenton Fultz, Blaine Shepherd, and Alexia Shepherd, his mother-in-law: Mary Lou Reese, his brother: Earl Robinson and his sister: Penny Thompson.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Etta Robinson and his brother: Bill Cunnigan.

Funeral Services for Mr. Larry Shepherd will be conducted on Saturday, July 29 at 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Andrew Fultz will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday after 4 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

