Larry Wayne Smith Obit

Larry Wayne Smith died Wednesday

Funeral Tuesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Gross Cemetery (Island City)

Visitation Monday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Larry Wayne Smith, age 49 departed this life on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in Jackson County. He was born on Thursday, October 15, 1967 in Manchester to the union of Cecil and Hazel Gray Smith.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Angela Madden Smith, his children: Shaun Dewayne Smith, Keisha Renee Smith, and Trenton Paul Smith, his grandchild: Jayden Smith, his parents: Cecil and Hazel Smith and these brothers: Cecil Darrell Smith, Douglas Smith, Joe Brandy Smith, and Garry Michael Smith.

Funeral Services for Mr. Larry Wayne Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Sill Lee and Rev. Brian Collett will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Gross Cemetery in the Island City Community.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

