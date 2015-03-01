By

Leader’s Training “My Brain Has Left Me” will be March 30th at 10:00 am. Learn if nutrition and exercise have anything to do with brain function as we age. We will follow the training with a counted cross stitch program that will be one hour. All supplies will be furnished. Needlework is good for brain development. Call 598-2789 to let us know if you plan on attending. The program is free and open to the public.

