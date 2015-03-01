Leadership Event features Bradshaw

By

University of the Cumberlands (UC) is proud to present the 13th Annual Excellence in Leadership Series, featuring legendary athlete and television personality Terry Bradshaw. The Excellence in Leadership event takes place Tuesday, April 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the O. Wayne Rollins Center. The event is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available for community members on a first-come, first-served basis and can be reserved online starting March 1st at www.ucumberlands.edu/tickets.

“Terry Bradshaw has a story of perseverance – of using his character and determination to do all the things no one thought he was capable of,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, University of the Cumberlands President. “That is a message we want to always resonate with our students: that they are capable of achieving greatness at any level, no matter the obstacle before them.”

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL Hall of Famer and a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburg Steelers. Today, he is recognized as one of the preeminent sports personalities serving as co-host and analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. When he’s not being featured on the television screen, Bradshaw can be seen sharing his talents on the big screen in movies such as “Failure to Launch” and the recently released “Father Figures.”

Bradshaw has written five books and recorded six albums of country/western and gospel music. He has even taken the stage with his daughter, Rachel, on The Tonight Show to perform “Everything a Daddy Won’t Say.”

UC’s annual lecture series is made possible by an endowment from local business owners Dr. Terry and Mrs. Marion Forcht. Previous speakers at the Excellence in Leadership Series include Shaquille O’Neal, Ben Carson, Rudy Guiliani, Karl Rove and others.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Forcht Group of Kentucky,” said Dr. Cockrum. “The generosity of Dr. Terry and Mrs. Marion Forcht help make it possible to bring speakers like Terry Bradshaw to Williamsburg.”