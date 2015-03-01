Learning the Art of Canning

By

The Clay County Extension Office will be holding a series of hands-on canning programs. Youth must have an adult with them and be 10 years old or older. Each participant will be canning one jar of green beans and salsa. Session is limited to 15 individuals. The entire series will be $15.00. This includes all supplies and food for canning. Join us July 7th for Introduction To Canning at 11 AM. You must attend this program in order to be registered for the programs on July 11 (Water Bath – Salsa) and 18 (Pressure Canning – Green Beans) at 11 AM. Please call 598-2789 to register. You will be signed up for all sessions when you register.

