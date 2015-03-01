Lee William Ricketts Obit

By

Lee William Ricketts, 85, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Lee was born April 17, 1932 in Manchester, Ky. to the late Clarence T. and Daisy (Wagers) Ricketts. He graduated from Clay County High School and then Berea College. He married Lois Van Hook on June 5, 1960 and later went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. After working briefly at Rosemont Pharmacy in Lexington, he went on to own and operate Corner Drug Store in Winchester, KY for the remainder of his career. His pharmacy was known for its personal service as well as its hamburgers. It’s hard to meet someone originally from Winchester that had not frequented the Corner Drug and remarked about how great the hamburgers and milkshakes were. In addition to running his pharmacy, he enjoyed fishing and attending basketball and football games at UK. He was a Master Mason and also served as a member of the Oleika Shrine Temple in Lexington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only sibling Clarence C. Ricketts (Lake Worth, FL). He is survived by his wife Lois of 57 years, his son Lee II and daughter Lisa.

A celebration of his life will be from 12 until 2 pm Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Milward Funeral Directors on Southland Drive in Lexington, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow with burial in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass and the Oleika Shrine Temple of Lexington.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” for the excellent care provided at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. View and sign the guestbook at www.milwardfuneral.com.