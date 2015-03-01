Lena Hancock-McKnight Obit

By

Lena Hancock-McKnight, 80, joined her Lord and Savior and loved ones at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Aperion Health Care. She was born to the late Joseph and Nancy (Jent) Napier on Nov. 6, 1936, in Clay County, Kentucky.

This little spit-fire of a lady was loved by all that knew her. She filled everyone’s hearts with love and laughter beyond compare. She loved the Lord and her family like no other. She enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music, dancing, singing, bowling and playing cards with friends and family. She fought hard and loved hard, with everything she had, until the very end. Please come join us in celebrating the life of this special lady, as she is now on her final journey home.

Lena is survived by her daughters; Joyce (Merle) Wagers, London, Kentucky, and Elizabeth Hancock (Gerald Connor), Tipton; stepdaughters; Lois (Rick) Kelley, Huntington, and Debra (Greg) Eaton, Rochester; one sister; Alice Johnson, Indianapolis; six grandchildren; Lena (Doug) Wilson, Sally (Lonnie) Hale, Lisa (Wade) Cook, Angela (Glen) Walters, Haylee and Damon Stanley; nine great-grandchildren, Brittany and Breanna Wilson, Brandon and Jeren Cook, Willy and Tiffany Walters, Gabrielle Flowers, Amiyah and Zimeon Stiles; and several nieces and nephews. She was also known as, “mamaw Lena” to a host of bonus grandchildren, including Anissa Rubenault and Nolan Arnold.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Shelby, Billy and Roy Napier; three sisters, Ruthie Horner, Dolly Wyatt and Daisy Brown; spouse, Roy L. McKnight; and she was widowed in 2001 by the love of her life Richard W. Hancock.

Funeral services for Lena were Monday, July 17, 2017, at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, with Pastor Bobby Hancock officiating. Burial followed in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help cover expenses. You may go to www.sunsetmemorygarden.com to sign the guest book, or to leave a condolence for the family.