Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles issued a reminder to Kentucky farmers that Leopold Conservation Award applications are due by April 15. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the $10,000 award honors Kentucky farmers and other private landowners who voluntarily demonstrate outstanding stewardship and management of natural resources. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture contributes $2,500 toward the award with money from the Ag Tag Fund, which is funded by voluntary donations from farmers when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates. Nominations must be postmarked by April 15 and mailed to Leopold Conservation Award, c/o Franklin County Conservation District, 103 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601. Electronic nominations and supporting materials may be submitted to colemansteve51@gmail.com on or before the deadline.

“The Leopold Conservation Award promotes a great tradition of conservation and land stewardship in Kentucky,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Our farmers are often the subject of much criticism, when in reality they care the most about the planet. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is proud to be a part of this award.”

The 2017 award in Kentucky went to Harry and Karen Pelle of Tallow Creek Farm in Taylor County.

The award will be presented at the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts Convention on July 10 in Owensboro. The award is presented by the Sand County Foundation, a nonprofit conservation organization, in partnership with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Agricultural Council.

For more information, including award criteria and honorees from previous years, go to leopoldconservationaward.org.