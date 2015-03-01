Leovia Mills Obit

By

Leovia Mills, 89, of Buffalo, Texas, formally of Clay County, passed away Friday, December 23th, 2016. She is survived by the following children: David Mills, wife Mary, of Indiana, Earl Mills, wife Jessie, of Morristown, TN, M.D. Mills, wife Rosie, of Manchester, Roxie England of Manchester, Judy Brooks, husband Clifford of Indiana, Edith Lujan, husband Joe, of Buffalo, Texas and Loretta Webb, of Buffalo, Texas.

She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Abe Jackson and Lucinda Grubb Jackson and by one son Robert Jr. Mills.

Funeral service for Leovia Mills will be held 2 PM Saturday, December 31st, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Carnahan Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 AM Saturday, December 31st, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

