Lesta Sue Henson Obit

By

Lesta Sue Henson 73 died September 17

Memorial Service Wednesday September 27 6 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Lesta Sue Henson, age 73 departed this life on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at her home. She was born Saturday, January 15, 1944 in Manchester to Lige Centers and Lois Griffin Tarvin.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Willie Jean Sizemore, Darlene Jones, Preston Henson, Ellen Henson, Stevie Henson, and Yancy Henson. Also surviving are 17 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and these sisters and brother: Lila Marie Smith, Sandra Centers and Richard Tarvin.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Lige Centers and Lois Griffin Tarvin and her sisters: Oakie Marie Shell and Hazel Bullock.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby will be presiding.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.