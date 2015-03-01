Letter to the Editor

By

By: Cecelia White

Child abuse, child neglect, and sexual assault are pervasive. According to Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, there were 28,496 substantiated cases of Kentucky children who were abused and/or neglected in 2016 in Kentucky. According to the Center for Disease Control, nearly 1 in 2 Kentucky females and 1 in 5 Kentucky males have been sexually victimized in their lifetime. These public health issues affect children and adults from every community and will continue to exist unless we all do something. Each of us can make a difference and must make a difference. If you are asking yourself what you can do about these issues to help our communities be safer places, there are several things. Become an active bystander by saying something if you see something questionable. Check in with your family and friends to insure that they are ok. Promote respect, equality, and safety in your community. Have age-appropriate conversations with the kids in your life about consent. Listen, believe, and support survivors in their healing.

If we all work together, we can raise our voices to support survivors of interpersonal violence and make our communities safer places. April is Child Abuse Awareness Month as well as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. In recognition of the great strength of survivors, Cumberland River Victims’ Services is hosting the 6th Annual TriCounty Conquer 5k and Free Kids’ Obstacle Course on April 15th at Corbin High School. The obstacle course will begin at 8:15 am with the 5k beginning at 9:30 am. See Cumberland River Victims’ Services facebook page or call 528-5286 for more information. Register online at www.signmeup.com/118277 or register the day of the race. If you are a survivor of child abuse and need help, call (800) 4ACHILD. If you are a survivor of sexual assault and need help, call (800) 656-HOPE.

Cecelia White

Cumberland River Victims’ Services

Administrative Director

(606) 528-5286