Letter to the Editor

Drug Abuse in Eastern Kentucky

By: Morgan Davidson

Eastern Kentucky is notorious for rolling hills and poverty. Unemployment rates are high in Appalachia and the percentage of people with a bachelor’s degree or higher is appallingly low. Drug abuse and misuse is an issue that is rampant in Eastern Kentucky communities and contributes to many of the problems that are plaguing natives.

System’s theory is the idea that everything is interconnected within a system and that parts of the system are able to either positively or negatively affect one another. For example, if one system (or aspect of a community/person’s life) is being negatively affected, then the other systems will suffer as well.

According to system’s theory, the issue of drug abuse in Eastern Kentucky will negatively affect other aspects of the society. Drug abuse contributes to high unemployment rates, poverty, and a shortened life span. Drug abuse must be met with opposition in the form of rehabilitation centers, specialization of doctors/nurses in the area, and behavioral counseling in order for the other issues impacting Eastern Kentucky to be resolved.

