Clay Library receives $364,000 grant

The Clay County Public Library has been awarded a Public Library Facilities Construction Fund grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA)to expand the library from 6,800 square feet to 13,614 square feet. The library will receive $18,200 per year from KDLA for the next 20 years for a total of $364,000 to assist with debt retirement.

Clay County Public Library is one of 10 Kentucky libraries receiving a construction grant. The 10 library projects will receive a total of $20 million over the 20-year period.

“This expansion project is a wise investment in the future of Clay County,” said Terry Manuel, State Librarian and Commissioner of KDLA. “Residents of all ages will learn, grow and enjoy services at the library for many years to come. KDLA is proud to offer this grant to the Clay County Public Library in order to enhance library services to the community.”

KDLA is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The Public Library Facilities Construction Fund program was designed to improve local library facilities around the state. Thirty-seven libraries in 36 Kentucky counties are currently utilizing funds from the program.

KDLA provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained and made accessible. For more information on KDLA resources, programs and services visit www.kdla.ky.gov or call 502-564-1753.

The total budget for the expansion, including furnishings, is approximately $400,000.

In 2016, the library purchased an adjacent two-story building, which is connected to the library, with plans to expand the current facility.

After the expansion, the first floor will feature one-third more shelf space for adult fiction and non-fiction. In addition, a key feature of the expansion is the addition of an elevator.

Along with the library’s community room, the second floor of the library currently houses the Historical Society. The expansion into the library’s adjacent building will allow the Historical Society more room, including museum space to exhibit collections and displays.