Lillian Florey, age 107, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at her home, Proctor Endowment Home in Peoria. Lillian was born on Nov. 21, 1909 in Clay County, Kentucky to Thomas and Eliza (Hoskins) Smith. Her family moved to Peoria when Lillian was eight years old.

