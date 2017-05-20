Lineman & Fiber Optics Program

By

After two months of extensive training, 21 Eastern Kentuckians were recognized during a ceremony on Friday, May 19 for completing the Lineman & Fiber Optics Training course offered through the Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) in partnership with the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP) and Hiring Our Miners Everyday (H.O.M.E.).

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Two graduates, Christian Wagner and Mathern Joseph Sams, were awarded the Chris Engle Award, which is “awarded to the student that exhibits the characteristics of a true lineman, including drive, determination, awareness of safety, and a genuine concern for fellow students,” HCTC Director of Workforce Solutions Keila Miller said at the ceremony.

“It’s not easy getting into the program. It’s not easy staying in the program once you get into it,” Miller went on to say of the graduates. “It’s a huge accomplishment for our guys to make it this far.”

Miller said this graduating class of linemen, which is the ninth class to come through since the program’s inception in 2013, had the highest pass rate for commercial driver’s license (CDL) to date for the program. Of the 11 students to take the test, 10 passed with little to no errors, she said.

Graduates from the class include:

• David Baker

• Israel Blas

• Anthony Brashear

• Nicholas Cook

• Bill Doan

• Tecumseh Duderstadt

• Joseph Farler

• David Gay

• Jordan Hubbard

• Matthew Hubbard

• David Isom

• Joshua Jackson

• Brian Lawrence

• William Lewis

• Zackary Miller

• Jerry Noble

• Logan Phillips

• Mathern Joseph Sams

• Jordan Short

• Christian Wagner

• Donny Williams

EKCEP covered tuition and other costs for 18 of the graduates lineman and fiber optic training.

H.O.M.E. is a service of EKCEP in conjunction with the Kentucky Career Center JobSight regional workforce network. EKCEP provides federally funded jobseeker and employer services in 23 counties in the Appalachian Kentucky Coalfields.

H.O.M.E. helps out-of-work miners and their spouses discover their skills, determine new career options, covers costs for them to enter classroom training, and helps place them into subsidized on-the-job training positions with area employers.

The program is also creating partnerships with employers and organizations across Kentucky and other states to help miners find and land jobs that allow them to sustain their standard of living and continue to use their skills.

In these cases, H.O.M.E. can also provide limited relocation assistance to miners who accept out-of-area job opportunities.

The program is funded through $28.5 million in National Emergency Grant (NEG) funds from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.

To see more photos from the graduation, click here to go to EKCEP’s Flickr page for the event.

EKCEP, a nonprofit workforce development agency headquartered in Hazard, Ky., serves the citizens of 23 Appalachian coalfield counties. The agency provides an array of workforce development services, administers the Hiring Our Miners Everyday (H.O.M.E.) program for dislocated coal miners and their spouses, and is the White House-designated lead organization for the federal TechHire designation for Eastern Kentucky. Learn more about us at http://www.ekcep.org, http://www.jobsight.organd http://www.facebook.com/ekcep.