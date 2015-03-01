Liquor Transfer Charge Dismissed

By

A Kentucky state lawmaker criticized for trying to pass legislation that would have benefited his liquor store business has been cleared of a criminal charge when Judge Wendell Hammonds agreed with a 2015 Clay County District Court opinion that ruled a portion of a law was unconstitutional. Rep. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond, was charged Barbourville while moving alcoholic beverages between two of the four liquor stores he owns. A new law that allows liquor store owners to transfer alcohol between their stores without a transporter’s license as long as they have “prior written approval of the administrator went into effect July 1, but Morgan was charged April 26. Morgan said the charge has caused him “a lot of heartache” and said he has been “smeared” in the media.

