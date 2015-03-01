Liquor World Owner Charged with Breaking Liquor Law

By

After being charged with breaking a liquor law he once tried to change, a Kentucky lawmaker is speaking out for the first time to WKYT. Police cited Morgan for the same alcohol violation back in 2015. A Clay County judge dismissed the case against Morgan calling the law unconstitutional. Rep. Wesley Morgan of Richmond owns a chain of Liquor World stores. You can watch the full interview with Rep. Morgan on Kentucky Newsmakers with Bill Bryant this Sunday at 6 a.m. on WKYT.

