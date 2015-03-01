Local records grant

By

State Librarian and Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) Commissioner Terry Manuel announced that Clay County Clerk Michael D. Baker has received a grant totaling $26,034 from the KDLA to preserve and manage local government records. The Clay County Clerk’s Office will utilize the funds to transfer valuable permanent records to security microfilm, download additional records into the county imaging system, and preserve valuable permanent records.

Thirty-nine grants have been awarded throughout the state for a total of $601,177 from the first round of funding from fiscal year 2018 Local Records Program grant funds. The next round of grants will be awarded in December.

“I really appreciate the KDLA for providing the support to the Clay County clerk’s office. The $26,000 grant will help preserve past records for future reference,” said Rep. Tim Couch.

Funds for the program come from fees enacted by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1984 and 2007 to preserve and retain local public records. Any local government agency can apply for this grant.

“These funds will assist the Clay County Clerk’s Office in making these records more accessible to the public,” said Manuel. “This process is very time-consuming, but will greatly benefit researchers now and in the future.”

KDLA’s Local Records Program helps to preserve, protect and make available records with continuing archival value and to assist local agencies with records management through grant support, training and direct services. KDLA is an agency of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

With four regional administrators covering the state and working with local officials, KDLA ensures professional archival and records management assistance in county and city offices, school districts, and health departments. Grants have supported work in microfilming, preservation, equipment, automated indexing, digital imaging systems and codification of ordinances.

KDLA provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained and made accessible. For more information on KDLA resources, programs and services visit www.kdla.ky.gov or call 502-564-1753.