Local Students Receive High Honors

University of the Cumberlands (UC) recognized Mary Roberts of Manchester and Simon Robinson of Oneida during the 58th Annual Honors Day program. To qualify as a high honor student at UC, recognized students maintained a 3.85 cumulative GPA and were enrolled full-time during the fall semester.

“Honors Day at University of the Cumberlands is annual celebration of academic achievement,” said Dr. Barbara Kennedy, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We acknowledge and salute the extraordinary students who have distinguished themselves at the University through a combination of talent, hard work, and intellectual endeavors.”

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction that currently offers four undergraduate degrees in more than 40 major fields of study; 10 pre-professional programs; 10 graduate degrees distributed over eight areas, including two doctorates and seven master’s degrees; certifications in education; and online programs. For more information, please visit www.ucumberlands.edu.