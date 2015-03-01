Lola Laverne Lunsford Obit

By

Lola Laverne Lunsford died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Egypt Cemetery

Visitation Noon

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Lola Lunsford age 76, Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 26th, 2016. She is survived by her husband, William T. Lunsford. Also surviving is her son, Tim Lunsford and wife Kara, and one grandson, Thomas Wilson Lunsford. She was preceded in death by her parents Lucian McGeorge and Alpha McGeorge.

Funeral service for Lola Lunsford will be held 2 PM Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Egypt Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 PM Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.