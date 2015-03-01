London Back to School Bash

By

It’s time to celebrate! School is almost back in session, and KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates, a department of Saint Joseph London, wants to help you kick off the school year with a Back to School Bash. This event will take place on Friday, July 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates, located at 378 Thompson Poynter Road in London. This event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information about the Back to School Bash, call 606.877.3983.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

This fun-filled event will include inflatables and games, and free back to school supplies will be available for students. Refreshments will also be provided.

KentuckyOne Health, the largest and most comprehensive health system in the Commonwealth, has more than 200 locations, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies in Kentucky and southern Indiana. KentuckyOne Health is dedicated to bringing wellness, healing and hope to all, including the underserved.