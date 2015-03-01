Roberts arrested in London

By

Stephen Roberts and Angela Lovins were arrested and found with outstanding warrants during the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office “Operation Fresh Start” early Friday morning January 6 seeking 34 individuals on drug trafficking and possession charges.

Roberts, age 40, of Manchester was charged on a Clay County warrant charging two counts of wanton endangerment (first-degree); fleeing or evading police (first-degree) (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police (first-degree) (on foot); reckless driving; resisting arrest; improper turning; possession of a controlled substance (first-degree) (first offense); possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a concealed weapon; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Lovins, age 25, of London was charged with public intoxication (controlled substances); disorderly conduct (second degree) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laurel County Sheriff

Press Release

Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Fresh Start” early Friday morning January 6th, 2017 seeking 34 individuals on drug trafficking and possession charges throughout Laurel County. 4 teams of sheriff’s deputies and other officers, armed with arrest warrants based on undercover investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore arrested 17 suspects charging various Illegal Drug Trafficking and Possession Drug offenses, and lodged them in the Laurel County Detention Facility. In addition, 1 other wanted person, and 1 arrested on other drug charges were also located. A total of 19 persons were arrested. These arrests were the result of a 3-month undercover investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office. Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley provided 3 prisoner transport vans and detention officers to assist with the large number of persons to be arrested and transported to the detention center.

Those suspects arrested are identified as:

1. Jeffery Elliott age 47 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and persistent felony offender I. (Crystal meth)

2. Christopher Neeley age 33 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and persistent felony offender I.(Hydrocodone)

3. Merinda Robinson age 37 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Crystal meth)

6. Charles Provence age 43 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Oxycodone)

7. Steven Brownlee age 32 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Hydrocodone)

8. Gerald Asher 47 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Morphine)

9. Nicole Blevins age 39 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense. (Crystal meth)

10. Bricky Mitchell age 49 of Corbin charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.(Hydrocodone, morphine, and crystal meth)

11. Constance Vanover age 59 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – 2nd offense (Hydrocodone)

12. Boyd Simpson age 49 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.(Meth amphetamine)

13. Susie Scalf age 42 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance – first offense (methamphetamine)

14. Michael Lundy age 43 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance – first offense (meth amphetamine)

15. Jason Sevier age 37 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and persistent felony offender I (Crystal meth)

14. Russell Morgan age 34 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense (Crystal meth)

15. Mark Mullins age 51 of Corbin charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense (hydrocodone)

16.Ricky Bowling age 58 of London charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense (Crystal methamphetamine and oxycodone)

17.Michelle Savage age 43 of London charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense (Crystal meth and oxycodone)

Also arrested and found with outstanding warrants of arrest or other arrests as deputies conducted their roundup of drug suspects were the following individuals wanted on other charges:

1. Angela Lovins age 25 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct – second degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2. Stephen Roberts age 40 of Manchester charged on a Clay County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging two counts of wanton endangerment first-degree; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; reckless driving; resisting arrest; improper turning; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a concealed weapon; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Assisting in the arrests were: 4 teams of officers headed by Sheriff John Root comprised of: Laurel Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, bailiffs, CSO’s, Laurel Sheriff’s Office Special Response Unit led by Major Rodney Van Zant, Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 dog “Edge”, and Laurel County Detention Officers, and Kentucky Probation and Parole Officers.

Arrests will be continuing.

When campaigning for Sheriff six years ago, John Root promised the voters that he would wage war on the drug dealers of Laurel County. He has kept that promise. Today’s roundup of drug dealers starts the New Year off right by continuing this pledge. His office has the full cooperation of Laurel County attorney Jodi Albright and Commonwealth attorney Jackie Steele as we work side-by-side to eradicate the drugs, which destroy the future of this County.

A total of 19 persons were arrested today. More arrests will occur, as suspects are located.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has a new drug detecting K-9 dog that it has been extensively utilizing on recent searches and arrests. Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 “Edge” have had a huge success in drug investigations thus far, and today was no exception.

Sheriff Root stated that he wanted today’s arrests of area drug traffickers to reemphasize his promise that his office will be continuing to fight the “War on Drugs” as he promised citizens that he would.