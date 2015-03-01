Lonnie Wayne Robinson Obit

By

Mr. Lonnie Wayne Robinson, age 46 of London departed this life on Sunday, March 5, 2017. He was born on Tuesday, January 19, 1971 in Louisville, Kentucky to the union of Lonnie and Betty Scalf Robinson. He was a welder for Toyota Automotive. He leaves to mourn his passing is parents: Lonnie and Betty Robinson, his sister: Kim Robinson Carnes and her husband: Chris, his nephew: Blake Robinson Carnes, his special cousin: Shane Scalf and his uncle: Buck Scalf.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Willard and Nancy Robinson, Willie and Billie Scalf and his cousin: Walter Charles Hopper, III.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lonnie Wayne Robinson will be conducted on Friday, March 10 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts, Rev. James Wagers, and Rev. Don Hubbard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

