Lonzo “Lonnie” Thompson Obit

By

Lonzo “Lonnie” Thompson 84 died Monday

Visitation Friday Newcomer West Side Chapel (Cincinnati)

Funeral Saturday 9 AM

Burial at Bridgetown Cemetery

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Lonzo “Lonnie” Thompson, age 84, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on September 17, 1933 to Carter and Ollie Thompson (nee Hornsby).

He was preceded in death by his parents. Lonnie is survived by his beloved wife, Lillie M. Thompson (nee Ferguson); three sons, Jeffrey (Linda) Thompson Sr., Calvin (Polly) Thompson, and Albert Thompson; two daughters, Brenda (Darryl) Kemp and Lonita (Mike) Williams; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Newcomer West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Funeral ceremony will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Bridgetown Cemetery.

http://www.newcomercincinnati.com/Obituary/151720/Lonzo-Thompson/Cincinnati-Ohio