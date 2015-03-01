Clay County’s Biggest Loser

By

Weigh Down in Clay County – Biggest Loser will start on February 13th at 6 pm. We will also meet on February 27th and March 6th. All meetings are at 6 pm. Cost for registration is $5. You will also pay $1 for each week that you gain any weight. To be considered for the pot of money, you must attend the first 3 sessions, weigh-in weekly, and participate in the walking video for 3 sessions.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

This weight loss program allows participants to select the type of weight loss program that works for them. Participants will have about 10 choices to choose from that can help them to control their weight. Participants will meet on the above dates. Everyone will continue the program and come into the Extension Office to weigh-in weekly during the weeks that a meeting is not scheduled. We will be exercising during the scheduled meetings. Each meeting will run about 1 hour – 1½ hours.

During our last meeting, we will announce the participant that will receive the pot of money. The pot of money will consist of the $5 registration fee and the $1 per week if you have gained any weight. Those that don’t come in and weigh weekly will NOT be considered for the “money pot.” Please call 598-2789 to register.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.