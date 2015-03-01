Louise “Perk” Wagers Obit

By

Louise “Perk” Wagers age 88 of Manchester went to join her beloved husband Ben Wagers in heaven on January 23, 2018 at Saint Joseph Hospital of London. Louise was born in Manchester, Kentucky on March 20, 1929 to the late Daugh White and Cleo Jones White.

Louise is survived by two children, Bennie Sparks of Manchester and Bill Wagers, wife Linda of Manchester. Five grandchildren, Jamie Sparks of Covington KY, Benjie Sparks of London KY, Misty Whitaker husband Warren of Lexington KY, Angel Sloan husband Jamie of London KY and Travis Wagers wife Heather of Frankfort KY. Six great-grandchildren, Renee Sparks, Isabella Whitaker, Laila Sloan, Ethan Wagers, Eli Wooton and Lucy Wooton. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of friends and family.

Along with her husband she was preceded in death by the following siblings, Nelle Lachapelle, Jeanette Wilson, Nolan White, Martha Susong and Emma Howard.

Louise was a member of Zion Baptist Church. She retired from Walmart in Manchester KY and was also a member of the homemaker’s club.

Visitation will be Saturday January 27, 2018 at 11 am and Funeral at 2pm. Burial will be immediately following at Manchester Memorial Gardens.