Mable Smallwood Obit

Ms. Mable Smallwood age 88 of Highway 149, Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 23rd, 2016. Ms. Smallwood is survived by the following children: Amos Smallwood, wife Marlene, Dillard Smallwood, wife Linda, Marie Allen, Husband James, Verdalain Sandlin, husband Donnie all of Manchester, Linda Jones, husband Jim of Corbin, Tammy Mobley, Auburn, Al, Rita Hatcher, husband Robbie of East Bernstadt. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren , 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Ms. Smallwood was preceded in death by her husband I. V. Smallwood, her parents Joe Hubbard and Lena Gray Hubbard and by the following brothers and sisters: Sally Smith, Lizzie Mae Smith, Lila Marie Smith, Evelyn Jackson, Josephine Gray and Amos Hubbard.

Funeral service for Mable Smallwood will be held 3 PM Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Sill Lee and and Eddie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday, December 26th, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

