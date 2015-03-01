Mae Jackson Mills Obit

By

Mae Jackson Mills died Saturday

Funeral Tuesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation after 11 AM

Mrs. Mae Jackson Mills, age 82 of Garrard, departed this life on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born on Thursday, August 2, 1934 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of George and Mollie Mills Jackson. She was a housewife and a member of the Mill Creek United Methodist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters: Molly Elizabeth Wagers and her husband Denver, Twila Asher and her husband Herman, and Shelby Jean Reynolds and her husband Glenn. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren: Tonya Lynn Farmer, Tammy Lazette Asher, Tony Brandon Asher, Kimberly Renee Stubblefield, Kristie Nicole Stubblefield, Annette Yosmali, and Adam Reynolds, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and her siblings: Clara Sizemore of Fairfield, Ohio, and Alex Jackson and Baxter Jackson both of Manchester.

She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Mollie Jackson, her husband: Shelby Mills, and these brothers and sisters: Lawrence Jackson, Florence Smith, Simon Jackson, Delora Jackson, Wilma Jackson, George Jackson, Jr., Leovia Smith, Wilford Jackson, Leon Jackson, Orie Jackson, and Homer Jackson.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Mae Jackson Mills will be conducted on Tuesday, December 20 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herman Asher, Rev. Larry Stubblefield, and Rev. Jim Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

