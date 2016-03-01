Chicken Head Mafia member to serve time in Manchester FCI

By

Guy “Flaco” Mayns, 32, of Morristown (TN) a defendant in the case against Ricky Dale “Big Homie” Munsey, the 38-year-old don of the Chicken Head Mafia was sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison last week. Mayns, who was two prior marijuana-related felony convictions, accepted responsibility for distributing more than 1.5 kilograms of meth. If the sentencing judge gets his way, Mayns will serve his time at a federal lockup in Manchester. Munsey’s ex-wife Misty Munsey-Killion, received a 235-month sentence scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in Greeneville August 10. Several others in the case are to be sentenced.

