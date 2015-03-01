Make a Lifelong Impact

By

Clay County High School, Knox Central High School and Perry County Central High School are teaming up with Berea College to improve local students’ academic performance. Partners for Education at Berea College is looking for 60 new members to serve in the PartnerCorps School Turnaround program to support high school students. Twenty members per school will serve on-site. Interested applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a U.S. Citizen or legal, permanent resident, able to pass a criminal and social media background check, and have completed 60 credit hours of college coursework. To apply for PartnerCorps visit my.americorps.gov/mp/login.do or email us at partnercorps@berea.edu, and ask for Martina.

As mentors, they will provide students with extra learning and academic support that translate into college readiness and career opportunities. PartnerCorps members will focus their service on helping students navigate challenges and successes with attendance, behavior and coursework. AmeriCorps members gain priceless experiences and leadership skills during their service. Members improve their community, while building their professional skills. Individuals with any level of experience, whether straight out of college or retired, can join PartnerCorps.

Benefits: Members receive a monthly living allowance. PartnerCorps provides healthcare benefits and childcare benefits, eligibility based on income. Upon completion of their 11-month term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an education award of $5775 that can be used to pay off student loans, towards future college classes for themselves or passed on to their grandchildren if eligible.

Partners for Education at Berea College, or PFE, seeks to increase educational outcomes for children in rural Appalachian Kentucky. PFE partners with schools, community organizations and parents to increase proficiency in Math and Reading and to increase high school graduation, college going and college. success rates.

AmeriCorps is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that engages more than five million Americans in service through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, the Social Innovation Fund, and the Volunteer Generation Fund, and leads the President’s national call to service initiative, United We Serve. For more information, visit www.NationalService.gov.