A free workshop for artists in and around Owsley County will be held from 1-4 PM April 1 at Owsley County Action Team, Old Highway 11 in Booneville. In business, making a first impression is important, but jewelry maker and business owner Theresa Jean Kibby of Somerset said artists who are taking their studios on the road to craft shows can do things to make that process a little easier. Kibby and Morehead artist Jennifer Reis will teach the workshop, titled “Marketing, Pricing and Making an Impression,” is one in a series of workshops for makers of handcrafted products.

This event is part of the Kentucky Arts Council’s “Homegrown/Handmade” initiative, funded with a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant. The initiative’s goal is to create opportunities for artists to sell alongside farmers at local farmers markets. The arts council is using the $51,000 USDA grant to support pilot programs in Owsley and Ohio counties.

Kibby, who has been an artist since about 1995, juried in to Kentucky Crafted in 2003. Reis, a 2008 Al Smith Individual Artist Fellowship recipient, teaches at Morehead State University, where she coordinates the arts entrepreneurship program and directs the university’s gallery.

Booth design and product presentation are “make or break” elements of arts entrepreneurship.

“You have to have a beautiful product, but I’ve seen people with a beautiful product not do well because they weren’t displaying it properly,” Kibby said. “You need to care about it, and put your best foot forward, but it doesn’t have to be so difficult.”

Simple things can make the customer experience easy and translate to revenue for the artist, Reis said, like using one of the mobile app-based payment systems to take credit and debit cards.

“If you don’t have one, you need one, and there are a number of options out there,” she said. “When I started using mine, I realized I had been saying ‘No, thank you’ to hundreds of dollars in the past by not having that capability.”

Kibby and Reis will be discussing the lessons they have learned and other topics about marketing and pricing, as well as their own early struggles.

“The creative process is an important part of a working artist’s life, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to running an arts business,” said Lydia Bailey Brown, arts council executive director. “Artists in the Owsley County region, especially those that want to exhibit at the farmers market, will want to join this unique training opportunity with Jennifer and Theresa Jean.”

Registration for the training is requested and can be completed online. For more information, contact Sarah Schmitt, arts council community arts and access director, at 502-892-3116 or sarah.schmitt@ky.gov.