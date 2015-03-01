Manage Your Spring Allergies

By

Spring is in the air, which means sneezing, coughing and puffy eyes are on the horizon. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) estimates that nearly 50 million Americans each year suffer from nasal allergies and Kentucky is commonly ranked among the worst places to live with spring allergies by the AAFA. This spring, KentuckyOne Health is offering tips on how to manage your seasonal allergies, often referred to as hay fever, as trees and flowers begin to bloom.

Hayfever occurs when your immune system overreacts to a foreign substance known as an allergen, which often include pollen, mold, and animal dander. In the spring, major allergy triggers are often related to tree pollination that occurs this time of year. Tree pollens are lightweight and can travel significant distances, often ending up in people’s noses and mouths.

Seasonal allergy symptoms typically include coughing, sneezing, a runny nose, itchy eyes and a scratchy throat, and sometimes, shortness of breath. Those with asthma may find that seasonal allergies make their condition harder to control.

Seasonal allergies are very common, affecting at least 1 in 5 Americans. During the spring season, warm air and intermittent rain can lead to rapid tree growth and pollen production. As a result, it’s important to check the pollen count regularly, which is the most common seasonal allergy trigger, and to take precautions to avoid coming in contact with it.

While there is no known cure for allergies, they can be managed through prevention and treatment. To help alleviate symptoms, allergy sufferers should avoid yard work or take a shower immediately after outdoor activities. Closing windows on days with high pollen counts is also recommended.

People with persistent allergy issues may need to take additional action to help with symptoms, such as purchasing eye drops and saline sprays, which are available over-the-counter, or an oral antihistamine, such as Zyrtec or Allegra. A steroid nasal spray may also be recommended. If allergy suffers are taking preventative steps and still not feeling any relief, they may need to see an ear, nose and throat specialist to see if immunotherapy, such as allergy shots or drops under the tongue, is needed.

In more severe cases, surgical therapy may be required to treat congestion, pressure and nasal obstruction. Talk to your physician about your symptoms and the best way to help eliminate them.

If you suffer from allergy symptoms, visit a primary care provider to determine which type of treatment may be best suited to manage your symptoms.

