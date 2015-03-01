By

According to the Manchester Music Fest Facebook page the following groups will present a series of concerts on Labor Day Weekend 2018 during the Manchester Music Fest Sponsored By City of Manchester Tourism Commission. Times and dates will be announced at a later date. The groups are: Whiskey Myers, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Chris Knight, Sunday Best, Jimmy Rose, Mountain Heart, Hillbilly Jed, Johnny Holland Band, Blue Crawdads, Bourbon Branch, Prime time Dance Band and Walnut Street Blues.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line