Manchester Receives ARC Grant

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approved a grant for $179,884 to expand and renovate the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Manchester. The current treatment plant serves over 4,400 businesses and residential customers. The project will replace aging pumps at four life stations throughout the Manchester system; clean the wastewater lagoon to maintain compliance with discharge limitations on effluent, and extended water and wastewater service to the Elk Mountain Regional Industrial Park and the new Social Security Administration building.

“This project will bring much-needed modifications and improvements to Manchester’s WWTP,” said Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo at the Department for Local Government. “The ARC funding is an opportunity to further extend essential water services to residents and local businesses in Clay County.”

“I am pleased to hear the ARC approved this grant to Manchester WWTP for the improvement of water and sewer services,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “Manchester deserves modern utilities that are reliable and present further opportunities for expansion to new facilities in the area.”

“I’m thankful that the ARC has provided the assistance necessary for this WWTP project,” said State Rep Tim Couch. “This will go a long way in serving the residents and businesses of Clay County for many years to come.”

The ARC program and policy is to provide assistance for residential infrastructure project, water supply and wastewater treatment projects to assist in alleviating environmental public health concerns and ensure the acceptable quality of life for local residents.