Manchester Rescue Featured on Local TV

By

A rescue by local fire and rescue personell was featured on a local TV station. Manchester and Lockards Creek Fire Units responded to a vehicle over embankment call and found the car approximately 75ft over a large hill with patient still inside. Units deployed ropes and a haul system to reach and remove patient. Also responding to the scene were Clay County EMS, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

See the article and watch the video at:

http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Woman-rescued-in-Clay-County-after-car-goes-down-150-foot-embankment-414290053.html