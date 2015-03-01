Manilee Smallwood Obit

By

Manilee Smallwood died Friday

Funeral Tuesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Minton Cemetery (Brock Lane)

Visitation Monday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Manilee Smallwood, age 64 of Manchester, departed this life on Friday, March 10, 2016 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on Sunday, June 15, 1952 in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of Daugh and Lillie Minton Goins. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Elzie G. Smallwood and her children: Pamela Cole, Clifford Dewayne Smallwood and his wife Paulette, Rhonda Overby, Franklin Smallwood, and Keegan Johnson. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren: Pamela Strickland, Dalton Smallwood, Stephania Overby, Anthony Smallwood, Mikey Cole, Logan Smallwood, and Michelle Cole as well as 3 great grandchildren: Bryson, Brantley, and Jeffrey. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Frank Goins and wife Bertha, Bill Goins, Gladys Marcum and her husband Gary, Lucy May, Delie Coleman and her husband James, and Sandra Hubbard and her husband Ernie as well as Clara Sizemore whom she loved as her sister and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Daugh and Lillie Goins, her daughter: Tina Marie Smallwood, her brother: Vernon Goins, and her sister-in-law: Lora Goins.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Manilee Smallwood will be conducted on Tuesday, March 14 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Darrell Hodge will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Minton Cemetery in the Brock Lane Community.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16821#JIM