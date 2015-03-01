By

Police Blotter: March 15

Johnson Faces Two Auto Theft Charges

A Clay County man has been charged with two counts of auto theft after being arrested on KY 687 on several traffic charges. Michael Johnson, age 29, of Willow Road (Manchester) was stopped by Kentucky State Police Trooper Derrick Combs for driving without headlights at three o’clock in the morning.

Johnson did not have any insurance, dead tag and had not transferred the vehicle according to his arrest citation. He was driving with on headlights and at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away from the Trooper. His operator’s license was suspended; he was not wearing a seat belt and did not use any signals while driving. He told the trooper he lived a Farley Lane in East Bernstadt but was booked into the Clay County Detention Center under his Clay County address.

A warrant was issued in Laurel District Court Tuesday February 28 state Patricia Burkhart 2007 Ford Fusion had quit running and Johnson, fixed it and brought it back. A few days later the vehicle stopped running and Johnson took it again. After the car was fixed Johnson told Burkhart he would park the car in the lot were she worked but when she got off work the vehicle was not there and she was unable to make contact with Johnson.

After February 6, Burkhart began receiving text messages from a person claiming to be “Chris from Wagers Towing” in Clay County saying he was in possession of the vehicle after Johnson had ran from the police and they had to tow the vehicle. She would need to pick the vehicle up and pay the $50.00 tow bill or the car would be delivered for $75.00. If she did not get it that evening the price would go to $300.00 the next day.

After being questioned about the vehicle the person claiming to be “Chris” said the car would be released on February 12. The next time she contacted “Chris” she was told he did not have the car and Johnson was not around.

A second warrant was issued in Laurel District Court March 12 after Kentucky State Police Trooper Ben Graves states that on February 12 Johnson went to Wagers Automotive Center on Barbourville Road in Laurel County and test drove a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and did not return the vehicle which was valued at over $7000.00.

Johnson has been charged with warrants: (contempt of court) (possession of controlled substance) (escape); theft by unlawful taking ($500.00 or more but under $10,000.00) (auto). He also faces the following charges: no registration plates; no registration receipts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense); failure to register or transfer motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked license; failure to wear seat belts; improper or no signal and reckless driving.

Conversation leads to arrest

A Clay County man has been arrested after his conversation was overheard by a Deputy while using the bathroom. Jeremy Allen, age 38, of Bullskin was in the Oneida Town Market when he noticed a police car in the parking lot and told a friend that, “I can’t go out there, there’s two them; I got warrants.”

The problem was Clay County Sheriff Deputy Michael Cable, was in the restroom and overheard the conversation. When Cable opened the door Allen saw him and attempted to run according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson. After the deputy grabbed him he attempted to pull away several times. After one arm was handcuffed he refused to give the officer the other hand and tried to grab his arm several times. When cuffed he still attempted to escape. Allen asked the officer were he lived and stated “I’ll get you when you are off duty.”

Allen was charged with resisting arrest; terroristic threatening (third degree) and bench warrant.

Jail Release lasts one day

After being released from jail a local woman found herself back in jail a day later when she was found with what appeared to be drugs hidden in her underwear during an appearance in Clay Circuit court. Ola Renee Henson Warren, age 32, of Upper Teges Road (Manchester) was jailed on a commitment order on February 6 by Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House and was released from jail Sunday March 5 and was to appear in Circuit Court the following day.

She was drug tested and searched and was found to be in possession of what appeared to be a bag of tobacco and lighter and a crystal substance in her undergarments. Both items were given to Clay County Deputy Sheriff Dave Caldwell and placed into evidence.

Bowling runs from police on ATV

Roger Dale Bowling, age 27, of Sol Hollow Road (Manchester) was operating an ATV on the roadway and drove by Clay County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Gabbard on Crane Creek. The deputy activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to get Bowling to stop. Bowling left the road and got stuck in a yard. When Gabbard approached the vehicle it began to move and went into another yard and wrecked in a ditch.

Bowling then fled on foot and after a short run he was apprehended and placed under arrest according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson. Upon further investigation a loaded twelve-gauge shotgun was found in the ATV.

Bowling was charged with fleeing or evading police (second degree) (motor vehicle) (on foot); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving.