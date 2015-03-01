By

Police Blotter: March 9

Harris Facing Burglary Charges

A former Clay County resident has been arrested in Leslie County and now faces burglary charges in Clay County. Eddie Dean Harris, age 56, of Vaughn Ridge Road (London) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: criminal mischief (first degree); theft by unlawful taking (more than $500.00), burglary (third degree) and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment entered a building owned by James Phillips, removed a coin box from a car wash, causing damaging in excess of $1000.00 and took control of the coin box and $1,775.00 on June 30 (2016).

Officers from Kentucky State Police Post in Harlan traveled to Hyden to arrest Harris who was an inmate at the Leslie County Detention Center. His last known Clay County address was 235 Wayne Street (Manchester) According to his arrest warrant he is to remain in jail under a $125,000.00 cash bond. The warrant was issued December 3 and was signed by Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House.

He was also charged on a Laurel County warrant that was issued on December 20 that charged him with fifteen counts of forgery (second degree) and persistent felon offender. The warrant was signed by Circuit Judge Michael Caperton and allow a $5000.00 cash bond.

Poore Indicted for Murder

A Knox County grand jury has returned a murder indictment against a Corbin woman who was arrested in Clay County after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death. Deborah Bryant Poore, age 54, was indicted Friday on one count of murder in connection with the death of 57-year-old Steve Burke. KSP Detective Jacob Wilson, who is investigating the case, said that Kentucky State Police Trooper Jared Smith located Poore on KY 80 in Clay County after the car she was driving had run out of gas. The car belonged to Burke’s deceased mother.

If convicted of murder, Poore faces 20 to 50 years, or life in prison. Poore is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond. For more details go go: thenewsjournal.net/corbin-woman-indicted-murder.

Hicks Caught Shoplifting in Two Counties

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Kristi Hicks age 34 of Hicks Hollow Rd., Manchester on Monday night February 27, 2017 at approximately 6:56 PM. The arrest occurred off Johnson Road approximately 1 mile east of London after Deputy Parrott was dispatched to an apparent shoplifting complaint there. Upon arrival Deputy Parrott conducted an investigation and found that this subject had apparently concealed five bracelets. In addition this subject was determined to be under the influence. This subject gave several false names during the investigation. Kristi Hicks was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; theft by unlawful taking under $500; and giving officer a false name or address. In addition this subject was charged on a Clay County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting and failure to appear. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.