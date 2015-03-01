Mark Murphy Obit

By

Teddy Marcus “Mark” Murphy 46 died Monday

Funeral Friday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Thursday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Teddy Marcus “Mark” Murphy, age 46 departed this life on Monday, October 9, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, October 18, 1970 at the Red Bird Hospital in Beverly, Kentucky to Ralph and Lillie Murphy Hibbard. He was a supervisor at United Utilities.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Mark Dalton Murphy, Macy Sue Murphy and her husband Minadeo, and LaShay Marcum as well as 3 step-children: Dustin Lee Sizemore, Maranda Sizemore, and John Gilbert Marcum, his mother: Lillie Hibbard, his fiancé Willa Smith and his brother: Jason Hibbard and his wife Jessica, his niece: Mia Hibbard and his nephew: Maddox Hibbard.

He is preceded in death by his father: Ralph Hibbard.

Funeral Services for Mr. Mark Murphy will be conducted on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Charlie Murphy and Anthony Lovett will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Thursday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

