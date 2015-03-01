Martha Louise Webb Obit

By

Martha Louise Webb, 82, of Medora, died unexpectedly at 5:14 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Seymour.

She was a member of the Midway Apostolic Church in Medora and had worked for Medora Plastic Factory and then retired from Sylvania.

She was born on March 23, 1935 in Clay County, KY to the late Bradley & Lena Combs Hensley. She was lived in Jackson County for 50 years.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Lena Gail (Billy Duke) Warren of Seymour and Rhonda Jones of Medora; 3 grandchildren, Heide Phelps, Shayla Webb and Brianna Manning; 2 great grandchildren, Harley Phelps & Hunter Purvis; a brother, Gilbert Hensley of Brookville; a sister, Verta Davidson of Salem; numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was very dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sons, Kenneth, James & Jerry Webb, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, September 14th at 1:00 p.m. at the Midway Apostolic Church with Brother Russell Raney officiating. Friends may call Wednesday, September 13th from 3-7 p.m. at the Midway Apostolic Church and Thursday from noon until time of service. Burial will take place at the Weddleville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Midway Apostolic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.Johnsonfh.net