Mary Alice Back Obit

Mary Alice Back, 87, of New Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. She was born on May 27, 1930 in Clay County, Ky. to Eli Bony and Chloe (Smith) Tompkins.

Mary retired from Perfect Circle / Dana Corporation in Richmond. She enjoyed fishing and working in the yard.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Back, in 2000; her son, Larry Back; her brother, Albert Tompkins; and her sisters, Bessie, Dora, Annalee, and Esther.

Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Donald (Barbara) Back of New Madison; her grandchildren, Jimmy (Amy) Back of New Madison, Jessica Back (Sean Mote) of New Madison; Josh Back of Greenville; Chris Back of New Madison, and Angela (Byron) Brinley of Middletown; great grandchildren, Colten, Hannah, Holly, Wyatt, Taylor, Levi, Brandon, and Aaron; great-great grandchildren, Judah and Havalea; brothers, Lester (Meredith) Tompkins of Newberg, OR, E.B. Jr. Tompkins of Redmond, OR, and Thomas (Cherie) Tompkins of Dundee, OR; sisters, Joan Tompkins of Newberg, OR, and Roberta Blair (Ralph Rouse) of New Madison

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Home, New Madison campus with Pastor Kyle Herrmann officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.