Mary McQueen Obit

By

Mary Lee McQueen 80 Metamora (IN) died Wednesday

She was in Clay County

Visitation Friday (4 till 8

Buena Southern Missionary Baptist Church

Funeral noon Saturday at the church

Burial in Cupps Chapel Cemetery (Metamora)

Mary Lee McQueen, of Metamora, was born on December 25, 1937 in Clay County, Kentucky, the daughter of Alford and Doshie Allen. She married Daniel McQueen and he preceded her in death in 1984. Mary worked as a seamstress while raising seven children. She had many hobbies but especially enjoyed sewing, quilting and feeding Blue Jays and red birds. Mary also loved spending time with her grandchildren. On January 2, 2018, at the age of 80, she passed away at Arbor Grove in Greensburg.

Those surviving who will cherish Mary’s memory include her sons, Danny (Cheryl) McQueen of Brookville, Robert (Belva) McQueen of Cincinnati, Ronald McQueen of Metamora, Boone (Debra) McQueen of Brookville, and Bruce (Verla) McQueen of Laurel; daughters, Mattie Ann McQueen of Connersville and Joy (Enoch) Blair of Brookville; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren, and 37 great, great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 brothers, Ambrose (Betty) Allen, Hugh (Sue) Allen, William Allen, and Carley (Sue) Allen, all of Kentucky; two sisters, Bell Cantaberry of Cincinnati, and Rosey Samms of Kentucky, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Neal Allen and a sister, Liz Helton.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 5, 2017 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Buena Southern Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Rob Edwards will officiate the services at the church at 12 noon on Saturday and burial will follow in Cupps Chapel Cemetery, Metamora.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Buena Southern Missionary Baptist Church. To sign the online guestbook or to leave a personal condolence, please visit www.cookrosenberger.com. The staff of Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Mary McQueen.