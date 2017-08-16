Mary Rose Wolfe Obit

By

Mary Rose Wolfe age 83, of Laurel, Indiana died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the home of her daughter in Vevay, Indiana.

Born September 14, 1933 in Clay County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Fred & Dicey (Ball) Cowen. On July 3, 1950 she was united in marriage to Clement Wolfe and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2014.

A homemaker, she was a member of the Buena Southern Missionary Baptist Church. In her leisure time she enjoyed singing in church, crocheting, and most of all taking care of her family.

Survivors include four children and their spouses, James Michael (Kathy) Wolfe of Laurel, Indiana, Robert Daniel (Zada Jane) Wolfe of Russellville, Alabama, Mary Beth (Wade) Hacker of Russellville, Alabama, and Tamela Rose (Carl Wayne) Rogers of Vevay, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Maynard Cowan of Moulton, Alabama, Roland Cowan of Elgin, Arizona, and Herman Cowan of Laurel, Indiana; as well as many nieces & nephews .

In addition to her parents & husband she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ernest Cowan, William Herbert Cowan, and George Cowan.

Family & friends may visit from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Ave., Brookville.

Rev. Rob Edwards, pastor of Buena Southern Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate the funeral services on Saturday, August 19, 2017, 1:00 P.M., at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery in Rush County Indiana.

Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wolfe family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com